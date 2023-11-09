Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 790,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

