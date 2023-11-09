JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.34

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 132416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YY. BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $547.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 55.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 515,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its position in JOYY by 4.4% during the first quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 1,011,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

