Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $410.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.06), with a volume of 4368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.25).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 452.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Further Reading

