iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 838,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 298,405 shares.The stock last traded at $162.00 and had previously closed at $160.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

