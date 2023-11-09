iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.66. The stock had a trading volume of 114,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,224. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.23 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

