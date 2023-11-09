iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,127,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 374,539 shares.The stock last traded at $27.62 and had previously closed at $27.72.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

