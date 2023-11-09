iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.64

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 1024173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
