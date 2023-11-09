iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.64

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 1024173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 532,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,187,000.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

