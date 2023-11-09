iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 818,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,228. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

