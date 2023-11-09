Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $120,620.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Thursday, October 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.