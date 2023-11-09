Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.43

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 97917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.