Internet Computer Trading Up 6.1% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00011517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $42.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 509,055,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,424,064 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.