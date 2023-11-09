International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Financial Review

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -3.27% TKO Group 7.12% 30.12% 14.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Media Acquisition and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKO Group has a consensus price target of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.91%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

25.2% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Media Acquisition and TKO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.24 million N/A N/A TKO Group $1.29 billion 5.45 $195.59 million $1.29 65.58

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Media Acquisition.

Summary

TKO Group beats International Media Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

