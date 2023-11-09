International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 24940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

