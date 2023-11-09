Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

IFC traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$205.88. 34,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$196.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$198.09. The company has a market cap of C$36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$182.01 and a one year high of C$207.83.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$221.36.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.