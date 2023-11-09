Insider Selling: Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Insider Sells C$104,160.00 in Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$104,160.00.

GoldenTree Asset Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 100 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$1,120.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,500 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$28,225.00.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

TSE Y opened at C$11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. Yellow Pages Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.74 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8010076 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

