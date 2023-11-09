Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

