Insider Buying: SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Insider Purchases A$154,750.00 in Stock

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McMorrow acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,750.00 ($100,487.01).
SRG Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About SRG Global
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SRG Global
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.