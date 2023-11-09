Insider Buying: SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Insider Purchases A$154,750.00 in Stock

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McMorrow acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,750.00 ($100,487.01).

SRG Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get SRG Global alerts:

About SRG Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.