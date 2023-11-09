ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 62.0% per year over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.0 %

ICL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 482,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in ICL Group by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ICL Group by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ICL Group by 1,302.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 1,456,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ICL Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 975,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

