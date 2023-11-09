HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Up 8.1%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.90. 944,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,792,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.22.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,423.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,940.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,423.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,940.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,508 shares of company stock worth $6,740,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 327.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

