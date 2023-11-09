Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GTN. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 612,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

