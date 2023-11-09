Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Gray Television Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GTN.A remained flat at $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.
About Gray Television
