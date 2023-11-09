Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN.A remained flat at $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

