Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 27136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The stock has a market cap of C$126.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

