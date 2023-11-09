Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 259,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,069. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 128,994 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

