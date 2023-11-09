Glenn Schiffman Acquires 4,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

