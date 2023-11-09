Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to 6.65-6.85 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,623. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.