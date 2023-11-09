Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.78

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 81781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

