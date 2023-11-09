FUNToken 1-Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $55.18 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

