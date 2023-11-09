Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 399,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.