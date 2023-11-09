FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 311,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,563. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

