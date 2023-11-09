FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on LH

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.