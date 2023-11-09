Financial Contrast: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and RocketFuel Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $13.65 million 0.15 -$79.06 million ($7.37) -0.03 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 30.26 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -1.42

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akerna and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -251.68% -475.50% -71.74% RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.86%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akerna beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

