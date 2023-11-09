European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERE.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.88.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

