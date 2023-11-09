Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Essent Group Stock Performance
Essent Group stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Essent Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Essent Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.
Essent Group Company Profile
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Essent Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.