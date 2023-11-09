Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $947,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Essent Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.