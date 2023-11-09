Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $111,781.68 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $111,781.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $163,440.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 150.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 36,858.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

