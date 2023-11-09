Emmerson (LON:EML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 1408898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Emmerson Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

