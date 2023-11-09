Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
EARN remained flat at $5.70 on Thursday. 13,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.15.
Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.