Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

EARN remained flat at $5.70 on Thursday. 13,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

