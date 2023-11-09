Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $12.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EC stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 563.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $14,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

