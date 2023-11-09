E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.75

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of ELF stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$972.00. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$893.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$907.10. E-L Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$848.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$975.00.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported C$48.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$294.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 85.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

