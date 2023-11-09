Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

