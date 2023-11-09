Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.50

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.16) to GBX 2,040 ($25.18) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,372.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

