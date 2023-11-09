CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.