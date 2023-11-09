Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Sells $119,460.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $666.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 250,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

