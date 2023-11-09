Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CMCT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
