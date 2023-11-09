Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

CMCT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

