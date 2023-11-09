CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,021 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $224,620.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00.

On Friday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total transaction of $442,100.00.

CorVel Stock Down 0.4 %

CRVL opened at $197.04 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $136.22 and a 52-week high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CorVel by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVL

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.