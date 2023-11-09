CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00.
- On Thursday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,021 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $224,620.00.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total transaction of $442,100.00.
CorVel Stock Down 0.4 %
CRVL opened at $197.04 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $136.22 and a 52-week high of $228.94. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
