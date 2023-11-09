ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,613 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,904,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,658,891.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CEM opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

