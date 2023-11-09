Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $501,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSSE stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

