Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
CSSE stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
