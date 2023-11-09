Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $501,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSE stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

