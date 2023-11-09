Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Certara by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Certara by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 68.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

