Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.63.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a one year low of $96.52 and a one year high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Celanese by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.