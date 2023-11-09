Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.