Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

