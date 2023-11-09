Candriam S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 373,636 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. 2,123,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,040,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock worth $13,567,033. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

